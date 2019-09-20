Woman left 'deeply distressed' after Belfast burglary

The burglary happened at a house in Downview Gardens in Belfast. Credit: Google

A woman has been left "deeply distressed" after a "cowardly" aggravated burglary in Belfast, police have said.

The burglary happening at a house in the Downview Gardens area in the north of the city on Friday evening.

Three masked men forced their way into the property just after 5.15pm and pushed a female occupant to floor and threatened her.

She subsequently handed over cash and the men fled.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Wilson said: “The woman was physically uninjured but, understandably, has been left deeply distressed by this ordeal.

“This was a cowardly act. And I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to get in touch. Contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1600 of 20/09/19."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.