Woman left on waiting list for years ‘treated according to medical need’, High Court told

Health service defends its record as patients’ judicial review reaches Belfast’s High Court

Eileen Wilson was referred to neurology services in 2017 but has been left waiting on a diagnosis

A woman who has waited five years to find out whether she has a serious neurological condition has been treated according to her “assessed medical need”, the High Court has been told.

Eileen Wilson is one of two patients taking a judicial review which claims hospital waiting lists are unlawful.

The 47-year-old mother-of-six was referred to neurology services by her GP in June 2017.

She was experiencing symptoms which suggested she may have multiple sclerosis, which affects the central nervous system.

Ms Wilson was contacted by the South Eastern Trust on March 7 this year and offered a telephone consultation the following day, the court was told.

She also had an MRI scan on May 12 but has not received the results.

The second patient, 77-year-old widow May Kitchen, was diagnosed with cataracts in 2015.

The court was told she received no response when her optician and GP wrote to the trust requesting an appointment.

Retired nurse May Kitchen

However, it is said she was offered an outpatient appointment after the trust was threatened with legal action.

Counsel for the women, Ronan Lavery QC, told the court that in response to a pre-action letter, the trust said: “Regrettably, as there is a very high demand for this service, there is currently a 42-month waiting time for routine outpatient appointment.

“We are instructed that, in an effort to resolve matters, the trust has written directly to your client and offered an appointment on February 5, 2020.”

Mr Lavery added: “It shouldn’t be that you get bumped up the list because your solicitor writes a letter.”

However, during the first day of the hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast, counsel for the Department of Health said: “There is nothing that the department has done here which is illegal.”

Ian Skelt QC continued: “In no way seeking to undermine their individual circumstances, in Ms Kitchen’s case, she was assessed, received a diagnosis as part of her assessment process and diagnosis process [and] was given a place on a waiting list

“There is no evidence at all that her allocation to that place on the waiting list was contrary to medical assessment or need or some other assessed need.

“Happily, she received treatment earlier than was planned, but as we set out in the skeleton arguments, she was offered a system whereby any cancellation or earlier appointment would be made available to her.”

Eileen Wilson at her home in Belfast

In relation to Ms Wilson, the lawyer said that following the GP referral, “her case was given consultant assessment”, after which it was decided she should be added to the routine waiting list.

Mr Skelt QC continued: “She was, we understand, informed that in the event of any deterioration of her symptoms, she was to report that to her GP.

“She makes no case to say her symptoms have deteriorated, even in her recent affidavit.”

Mr Skelt also said Ms Wilson had “an extensive history of very frequent attendances” with her GP, which he said, “tends to paint a picture of someone receiving a reasonable standard of medical support more generally”.

He added: “Principally, there is simply no evidence to indicate that her case has not been progressed in accordance with the assessed medical need.

“Indeed, the evidence that’s there [says] the opposite — that she has been medically assessed, she has been assessed as a routine case and her place on the waiting list flows from her medical assessment.”

During Tuesday’s hearing, the court was also that the health service was “clearly not fit for purpose”.

Professor Deirdre Heenan, who was part of a panel which carried out a review of the NHS in 2011, made the claim as she said health trusts had “missed their targets with no consequences, no explanation and can continue to deliver services largely in the same manner”.

Extracts of a report produced by the academic were read out in court, and raised serious concerns over accountability and a lack of leadership.

“Repeated and prolonged failure to meet targets should trigger a special-measures regime with consequences for individual managers. Who is in charge?” Prof Heenan wrote.

She also rejected claims that health bosses were unable to address the hospital waiting list crisis because of the absence of a multi-year budget.

“She [Prof Heenan] says it is inaccurate and misleading to say this can be explained by a lack of money or annual budgets,” the court was told.

Prof Heenan’s report criticised health bosses for a failure to implement a proper workforce plan and for pushing through cutbacks which had resulted in an “insufficient staffing pool” and “dangerous staffing levels”.

The court was told a 2020 Audit Office report revealed trust expenditure on temporary staff had risen from £14.6m in 2006/07 to £115m in 2018/19.

The cost of agency staff over the same period rose from £8.6m to £52m.

Prof Heenan said that this “provided particularly poor value for money”.

Mr Lavery QC told the court Prof Heenan said “the department has not tackled waiting lists with anything like the determination, vision and unrelenting focus” as other parts of the UK.

Prof Heenan said there had been a “lack of strategy, ineffective workforce planning, short-term thinking, inefficient use of resources, poor governance, no accountability, a lack of transparency, crippling bureaucracy and a lack of leadership”.

She continued: “Despite this, there is no urgency, no sanctions for poor performance. Targets are repeatedly missed and simply replaced with new ones.

“The rhetoric of patient-centred care and co-production is particularly galling for those languishing without any hope of recourse or action.

“Increasingly, those who can pay will pay, creating a two-tier system and further exacerbating health inequalities.

“The principle of healthcare free at the point of delivery has been eroded. Individuals are being denied the right to access care based on need.

“The current situation is catastrophic and requires urgent and sustained action.

“For almost two decades it has been marked by a lack of compliance, accompanied by the absence of sanctions.

“The Department of Health cannot divest themselves of any responsibility from managing this. The current structures are clearly not fit for purpose, but there appears to be little or no appetite for reform the failing system.”

Earlier, the court was told Ms Kitchen could still be waiting for surgery if she had not paid for private treatment.

Mr Lavery QC said she decided to use health insurance to pay for an operation as she was concerned her eyesight would deteriorate if she waited for NHS treatment and she would lose her independence as a result.

The lawyer said Ms Kitchen experienced “very poor communication” from the trust in relation to her care, and explained that one year after having her operation, which was carried out in November 2020, she was contacted by the trust and offered a telephone consultation.

The lawyer continued: “She found this bizarre. Nobody even knew she’d had her surgery.”

The case continues.