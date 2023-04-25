Woman left with facial injuries after man smashes windows with a baseball bat in Co Down

A woman in her fifties has sustained facial injuries after a man smashed a number of windows with a baseball bat in Lenaderg in Co Down.

The incident happened at a property in the Dandy Road area.

A second woman and a man, aged in their seventies and eighties, were physically uninjured but all three victims were badly shaken.

Sergeant Murray said: “It was reported just after 8.10pm that a number of windows at a property in the Dandy Row area had been smashed by a man with a baseball bat.

“He was described as being ‘well-built’ and wearing a grey hooded top.

“One woman, aged in her fifties, who was in the property at the time sustained a facial injury while a second woman and a man, aged in their seventies and eighties were thankfully, physically uninjured. All three have been left badly shaken by the ordeal.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a black estate-type vehicle with a number of occupants in the area at the time.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.