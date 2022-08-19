Woman rejected for driver job at Domino’s settles age case for £4k

A Co Tyrone woman who believes she was turned down for a job as a pizza delivery driver because of her age has received more than £4,000.

Janice Walsh settled her case of age and sex discrimination against DP Strabane, trading as Domino’s Pizza.

Its owner at the time paid Ms Walsh £4,250, apologised for what happened and expressed regret for the impact on her feelings.

Ms Walsh, who is from Strabane, applied for a post as a team member/delivery driver with Domino’s Pizza in the town.

She explained that, at her interview, the first question was asking how old she was. She said the interviewer wrote down the answer, drew a circle round it and responded, “You don’t look it”.

Later, she checked the company’s Facebook page to see if she had been successful. It said that if candidates had not heard otherwise, their applications had been unsuccessful.

Ms Walsh said: “I immediately thought back to the interview and the question about my age.

“I believe my age was an issue and it had affected the decision made by the interview panel.

“I sent a private message via their Facebook page saying that I felt I had been discriminated against because of my age due to the first question I was asked at interview.”

A short time after sending that message, she received a telephone call from an interview panel member who apologised and said they did not know that it was inappropriate to ask someone their age directly when interviewing for a post.

Ms Walsh subsequently spoke to another person from Domino’s Pizza who said that the nature of the work tended to suit younger people between 18 and 30.

Ms Walsh believes she may have suffered sex discrimination.

She said: “I’ve only ever seen men working as drivers and I think I was overlooked for a driver position because I am a woman.

“Domino’s continued to advertise for drivers after the interviews had taken place.”

Ms Walsh took a case with the support of the Equality Commission. She said she felt she had no other option.

“I was surprised to be asked about my age, and I believe that is why I was turned down,” she added.

“However, my reason for taking the case to the Equality Commission was about trying to make sure that more employers and HR people know about the law, and that people will know that you can challenge age and sex discrimination if you run into them — and you can move on after it. I now have a busy and rewarding job that I love.”

Mary Kitson, a senior legal officer at the Equality Commission, said employers must be aware of the Employment Equality (Age) Regulations, which came into effect in 2006.

A spokesperson for Domino’s said: “Domino’s operates a franchisee model, therefore store employment and recruitment is the responsibility of the franchisee.

“The franchisee in question has since, in unrelated circumstances, left the system and the Strabane store is under new management.

“We pride ourselves on being an inclusive business with a diverse work force and we recognise the important role we play in the communities we serve.”