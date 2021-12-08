Woman released following PSNI questioning into 2019 suspect Derry car bomb

The vehicle where the Command Wire Initiated Improvised Explosive Device was located, parked in a driveway meters away from a neighbouring property.

A 36-year-old woman who was arrested in connection with a suspect device being discovered in a parked car in Londonderry in September 2019 has been released, police have announced.

In an update on Wednesday evening, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A 36 year old woman arrested as part of our investigation into the discovery of a suspect device in a parked car following a search operation in the Creggan Heights area of Derry/Londonderry in September 2019 has been released following questioning.”

They said the investigation remains ongoing.

The device was discovered following a search operation in the Creggan Heights area of the city in 2019.

The PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit made the arrest on Tuesday morning.

Detective Inspector Heaton from the Terrorism Investigation Unit said: “The Command Wire Initiated Improvised Explosive Device, discovered in September 2019 was made safe by Ammunition Technical Officers.

“Whilst there is no doubt the New IRA had intended to use this device to murder police officers trying to keep the community in Derry/Londonderry safe, it was also evident that, by bringing a bomb into a built up residential area, they had a total disregard for the lives of everyone living in Creggan."

Anyone with information or any suspicions of violent criminal activity in the community is being urged to contact police on 101 or alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers.