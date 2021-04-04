Woman released on bail after death of seven-year-old girl in tragic west Belfast collision

Kaitlin McCoubrey-Fullerton passed away at the scene on Saturday evening

The scene of the crash in Belfast

A woman in her 50s arrested by police investigating the death of seven-year-old Kaitlin McCoubrey-Fullerton following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in west Belfast on Saturday has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The tragic collision occurred along Springhill Avenue shortly after 6.10pm and Kaitlin passed away at the scene.

Superintendent Gillian Kearney said trained officers are providing support to those impacted by the incident.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said two emergency crews were sent to the scene, along with a paramedic and ambulance officer and a helicopter emergency medical service.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said on Saturday: “Absolutely heartbreaking to hear about a young person and their family impacted by a road traffic accident in west Belfast today.

“My thoughts are with the family and community trying to come to terms with this awful news.”

Sinn Fein councillor Steven Corr also extended his condolences to the family of the child.

“This evening the community of the Upper Springfield is devastated following a tragic road traffic accident in Springhill,” he stated.

“Our local community is shocked and saddened following the loss of this very young life. It has left many local people reeling and my thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected at this time.”