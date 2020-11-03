Woman rescued after boat capsize on River Bann

Two members of the public who rescued a kayaker after her boat capsized on the River Bann on Tuesday afternoon have been thanked for their "selfless action".

It's after a woman drifted at least 500 metres after her kayak capsized from the Railway Bridge to the Kenvarra Park area of Coleraine shortly after 2pm.

She was later brought to safety by two rowers in the area as well as members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service, the Community Rescue Service, the coastguard and ambulance crews.

It is understood the woman was in the water for at least 30 minutes.

Local coucillor William McCandless said: "Sincere thanks to the 'Good Samaritans' who rowed out to rescue a kayaker who had got into difficulty in the River Bann adjacent to Kenvarra Park Coleraine. Their selfless action undoubtedly saved a life."Cold, shock, hypothermia and fast-moving water are major risks when paddling in cold water - but when you have capsized this quickly can become lethal."Their quick thinking and prompt action are to be commended. Thanks also to the Blue Light services who assisted at the scene."

A NIFRS spokesperson said "Firefighters were called to a water rescue incident in Kenvarra Park, Coleraine this afternoon. A casualty was rescued from the water by the public and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Firefighters aided emergency service colleagues in moving the casualty from a boat to the ambulance."