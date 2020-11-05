Woman rescued by fire service after explosion in Portrush flat

The scene of the serious fire

Emergency services at the scene of a serious fire in Portrush

A woman has been taken to hospital after being rescued by firefighters following an explosion and subsequent fire at a flat in Portrush.

Seven engines from Portrush Fire Station, Coleraine Fire Station, Kilrea Fire Station and Portstewart Fire Station were called to the incident on Lower Main Street shortly after 1pm on Thursday.

The woman was rescued from a flat and CPR was performed before she was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used four jets and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.