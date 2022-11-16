Woman rescued by firefighters after falling into a Newry quarry

A woman has been taken to hospital after being rescued by firefighters when she fell into a quarry in Newry.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the incident at Moor Hill Road at 12.28pm.

Three fire appliances attended, including two from Newry Fire Station and a specialist rescue appliance.

A spokesperson from NIFRS said: “Firefighters were called to rescue a female casualty from a quarry. Firefighters used a mule stretcher to rescue the casualty, and she was then taken into the care of Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The incident was dealt with by 1.46pm.”