Woman rescued by firefighters as ‘bad’ Belfast crash leaves railings flattened

Emergency services at scene of Belfast crash as railings flattened

A woman has been rescued by firefighters in west Belfast after a crash which left street railings flattened.

The collision has happened at the Andersonstown Road beside Casement Park, but details as to how it occurred are currently unclear.

The Fire Service has confirmed that only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Police have said no injuries were reported and the vehicle has since been recovered.

Former SDLP Assembly member for the area Paul Doherty tweeted: “Bad crash on the Andersonstown Road.

“Thankfully no one has been seriously hurt. A lot of damage to the railing running outside the shops which will cause difficulty for pedestrians.”

It has also been reported to the Department for Infrastructure’s road services team.

The Fire Service said three fire appliances attended the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a one vehicle road traffic collision. One female was rescued by Firefighters. Firefighters made the scene safe and left the incident at 11.32am.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, attended a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Andersonstown Road.

“No injuries were reported and the vehicle was recovered from the scene.”