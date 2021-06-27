Woman rescued clinging to edge of cliff at Derry mountain

A woman has been successfully rescued clinging to the edge of a mountain cliff, after a multi agency rescue operation on Saturday evening.

Coleraine Coastguard joined teams from Ballycastle, after being initially tasked to rescue the woman from the Co Londonderry mountain.

The operation was launched at 9.30pm, with the Belfast Maritime and Coastguard Agency coordinating the rescue.

According to the organisation, a rope rescue technician was lowered 150ft to secure the woman, before she was winched to safety by an Irish Coast Guard helicopter that was tasked from Sligo.

Rescue Credit: Coleraine Coastguard Facebook

“Also in attendance were PSNI, NIAS (Northern Ireland Ambulance Service), NW Mountain Rescue Team and Community Rescue Service. All the agencies worked closely together to ensure a good outcome to a very difficult rescue in challenging terrain,” a spokesperson added.