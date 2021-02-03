Woman rescued from car after heavy rain causes disruption across NI

Heavy rain caused traffic chaos across Northern Ireland on Wednesday as flash floods, fallen trees and landslides had to be dealt with by the emergency services.

A woman had to be rescued from her car in south Belfast after it became trapped in deep water near the Ballymaconaghy Road and Knockbracken Road.

Her vehicle broke down due to heavy flooding on the road.

The incident occurred at around 6.30am on Wednesday morning.

Flooding on Balmoral Avenue in south Belfast after continuous rain overnight. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from Fire Service who pulled the vehicle out of the water," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"The road, which was closed earlier, has since reopened; however motorists are reminded to exercise caution."

Meanwhile, flooding along Belfast’s Westlink, Dundonald, Newtownards, Bangor and Glassdrumman all caused delays.

The Coast Road between Branch Road and Upper Waterloo near Larne was closed because of a landslide, while a fallen tree along the Tullyronan Road in Dungannon partially obstructed the route.

Elsewhere, a lorry shed its load at the Sandyknowes roundabout in Newtownabbey and a collision occurred on Markethill’s Gosford Road.

The Met Office issued a weather warning for heavy rain throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon said yellow warnings were in place for “rain hazards” over Northern Ireland on Wednesday and into Thursday. Some flooding of homes and businesses is possible alongside travel disruption.

Traffic delays, difficult driving conditions and flooding is possible as a result.

Earlier rainfall in Northern Ireland had left ground saturated, Mr Claydon highlighted, adding that a further 20 to 40mm could fall quite widely, potentially up to 50mm in lower levels, and even up to 80mm in areas above 300 metres.

Snowfall is also likely to affect areas above 300 metres.

The warning for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Londonderry and Tyrone came into force at 10am on Wednesday and will last until midnight on Thursday.