Woman rescued from devastating Dungannon house fire

The scene of a house fire on Annaghbeg Road, Dungannon, which was reported to police shortly after 10.20pm on October 19. Credit: Kelvin Boyes /PressEye

A woman is in hospital after being rescued from a blaze at a house in Dungannon.

The fire at the property on Annaghbeg Road was reported to police shortly after 10.20pm on Monday and emergency services were scrambled to the scene.

Seven fire appliances responded: three from Dungannon, one from Armagh, another from Pomeroy and two from Springfield Fire Station

A woman inside the house was rescued and taken outside to safety by police prior to firefighters arriving on the scene. She was given first aid and passed into the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, before being taken to hospital where she remained on Tuesday morning.

Pictures from the scene show the roof of the house completely destroyed and much of the building gutted.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the fire, using jets and a water tower. The incident was under control by 4.29am and the cause of the fire is under investigation."

PSNI Inspector Strickland said: "Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who helped at the scene last night. Our enquiries into what occurred continue and anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, and quote reference number 1944 of 19/10/20."

A report can also be made using the online reporting form here. Information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here.