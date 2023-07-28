Woman robbed by men in Portadown

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report that a woman was robbed by a number of men in Portadown.

The alleged incident occurred in the Bridge Street area on Thursday evening (July 27).

Shortly before 6pm, it was reported that a woman was walking in the area when four men approached her from behind, two of whom proceeded to grab her handbag and empty its contents onto the ground.

Sergeant Bigger said: “They then took a purse, which contained cash and cards, and ran off in the direction of the town centre.

“The men were described as being of skinny build and aged around 20 years old.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which may assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1651 of 27/07/21.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.