Woman saved by ‘swift action’ of Liverpool-Belfast ferry crew after passenger saw her in the water

Crew aboard the Stena Embla, which ferries passengers between Belfast and Liverpool, saved a woman’s life after a passenger spotted her in the water on Wednesday evening.

The boat was about to set sail in the River Mersey around 9.40pm when workers sprung into action and hauled her to safety.

Stena Line said the woman pulled out of the water was not a ferry passenger.

A spokesperson for the ferry operator told the Belfast Telegraph: "The crew of the ferry Stena Embla rescued a female in the River Mersey at 21:40 last night.

“Prior to departure a passenger spotted the women in the water close to the ferry and alerted the crew.

“A life ring was thrown and the two Fast Response Craft were launched to collect the woman.”

He added: “She was brought onboard suffering from severe hypothermia and was given first aid. It is believed that the female entered the water on the Liverpool side of the River Mersey.

“The Ambulance and fire brigade attended the vessel. The swift action of the crew undoubtedly saved the life of the female.

“The departure of the vessel was delayed, but made up time on the crossing.”

Passengers praised the crew for their quick actions saying their training has paid off.