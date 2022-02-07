Woman seriously injured in collision at Belfast recycling centre

Police are appealing for witnesses following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in north Belfast which left a woman in her 80s hospitalised with serious injuries.

The incident took place at at Alexandra Park Avenue on Sunday.

The collision, which occurred at a recycling centre in the area, was reported to police at 2.15pm.

Inspector Irwin said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a woman, aged in her 80s, was left with serious injuries following the collision and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

"Police are appealing to anyone who was in the Alexandra Park Avenue Recycling Centre and who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1024 of 06/02/22."