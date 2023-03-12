Woman seriously injured in south Belfast assault

A woman has sustained serious injuries following an assault in south Belfast on Sunday morning.

It is understood that an altercation took place within a property in the Ravenhill Reach Court area. Two men, aged in their twenties and forties, were also injured.

A man aged in his twenties has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

PSNI Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Officers responded to the report, which was received just after 12.25am, and attended a property in the Ravenhill Reach Court area.

“At this stage, we believe that an altercation took place within the property. As a result of this, a woman, aged in her thirties, sustained serious injuries. Two men, aged in their twenties and forties, sustained injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“A man, aged in his twenties, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.