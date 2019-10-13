Woman seriously sexually assaulted after being dragged into Omagh alleyway

A woman in her twenties has been seriously sexually assaulted after being dragged into an alleyway in Omagh.

It happened beside Eastview Terrace in the town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Detective Sergeant Jarleth Lennon said: "We received a report at 3:05am that as a woman, aged in her twenties, was walking in the vicinity of Fairmont Cottages in the town, an unknown male grabbed her and dragged her into an alleyway beside Eastview Terrace where he sexually assaulted her.

"The attacker ran off when he was disturbed by a man who was walking past.

"This was a horrific experience for the victim, who has understandably been left deeply traumatised.

"I want to appeal to the man who disturbed the suspect to contact us to help us with our enquiries.

"I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who has information which may help our investigation, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 323 of 13/10/10.

"Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”