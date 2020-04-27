Woman 'shaken' after gang armed with baseball bats demand cash in Ballymena burglary

A woman has been left shaken after a gang of five people armed with baseball bats forced their way into her Ballymena home, demanding cash.

It happened in the Adair Manor area of Ballymena on Sunday, April 26 at around 7.30pm.

Detective Sergeant Lenaghan said five people, three males and two females - some armed with baseball bats - went to the front door of a house.

“When the female occupant opened the door, one of the men pushed her right back into the property and demanded money. The others followed as far as the hallway.

“The suspects made off empty-handed, travelling in a grey BMW.

“The occupant, thankfully, wasn’t physically injured. She has, however, been left distressed by this cowardly and despicable act.

“We are appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area on Sunday evening, to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 1779 of 26/04/20.

"Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."