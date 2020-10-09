Woman shot in Coleraine still in critical condition

Grim scene: Forensic officers at the scene of a shooting in the Bushmills Road area of Coleraine

The victim of a Coleraine shooting remained in a critical condition at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast last night.

The 61-year-old woman, who has been named locally as Sally Cummins, was shot in the head in the incident on the Bushmills Road on Monday night.

She was left fighting for her life after up to eight shots were fired at the front and back of the property, with at least one of these hitting Ms Cummins in her head.

At a press conference following the shooting, Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin said the target of the "vile" attack "could have been another family member who could have been in the house."

Ms Cummins' son, Russell was also thought to be injured in the shotgun attack at their house on the outskirts of Coleraine.

Police are continuing their investigation into what they are calling an "attempted murder," and have not ruled out loyalist paramilitary involvement.