Woman ‘stable’ after gas explosion tore through property in Derry

Emergency services at the scene of a suspected gas explosion in the Kylemore Park area of Derry

The aftermath of a suspected gas explosion in the Kylemore Park residential area of Derry / Londonderry. Photo by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye.

AN elderly woman who was taken to hospital following a suspected gas explosion in Derry is in a “stable condition”, the Western Trust has said.

A local councillor has praised quick-thinking neighbours who came to the aid of the 80-year-old woman.

The severity of the blast meant that shards of glass were blown into properties nearby and a window ended up in a neighbour’s hedge.

People living in the area have wished the woman a speedy recovery and are thankful nobody else was injured.

The rear of the house was extensively damaged and it’s understood it may have to be “demolished”, with those living in the adjoining house having to move out.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a report of a gas explosion at 11.53am on Saturday in the Kylemore Park area of Derry.

The pensioner who lived in the semi-detached bungalow escaped serious injury but is understood to have received burns in the blast.

The Ambulance Service said “NIAS dispatched one Emergency Crew to the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital.”

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said it was called at 11.53am and arrived at the scene at 12.06pm.

Three fire appliances were in attendance with a total of 11 personnel and the incident was dealt with by 1.55pm.

The Belfast Telegraph has been told that no piped gas runs into the property but the exact cause is till being investigated.

Local councillor Shauna Cusack expressed her gratitude to emergency services for their quick response.

Ms Cusack said her thoughts are with an elderly lady who was taken to hospital for injuries. The property is believed to be “structurally unsound” after suffering extensive damage.

“The lady had just moved in before Christmas. The neighbours kicked the door in to get to her and she has been taken to hospital with injuries, the extent is unknown but thoughts and prayers are with her and her family at this worrying time,” she explained.

"As I live nearby I heard the sirens around midday and called the duty sergeant who informed me there had been a gas explosion in Kylemore and emergency services where in attendance.

"I visited the scene and was shocked at the extent of the damage. Council building control are assessing the property.”

Cllr Cusack added: “I want to put on record my thanks to emergency services who responded quickly.

“An elderly lady has now been taken to Altnagelvin hospital for treatment after what was clearly an incredibly distressing incident that has left a home devastated. Our thoughts are with her and her family at what will be a very upsetting time.

“There will obviously be some disruption in the area and I would encourage local people to follow the directions of emergency service workers throughout the day.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Conor Heaney, who also lives nearby, said she was an 80-year-old and “conscious” when helped out of the property.

He continued: "The house may have to be demolished. Structural engineers from the council are inspecting it, there are buttresses to keep the roof up in case the wall gave way.

"The whole back of the house is bellied right out so it’s possible there’s a risk of the neighbour’s house being affected.

"It seems to be a tragic accident and we hope this woman is okay and makes a full recovery.

"I want to praise the neighbours who were on the scene immediately and had to break down the door to gain access."

Cllr Heaney added: "There was a nurse who lives across the street who was able to administer first aid until the ambulance arrived. The neighbours were fantastic and reacted so well.

"This shows you the danger of gas. The property isn’t heated with gas, it was a gas cooker which seems to have done all this damage and it just shows you how much damage a single gas canister can cause.

“This was a really serious incident, glass shards from the windows blew right through hedges into neighbours’ properties at the rear of the house but thankfully nobody was hurt – the damage was extensive, tiles, the entire roof nearly blown off and a window lying in a neighbour’s hedge.

"It was a significant explosion and it’s fortunate no children were outside playing as well or there could have been an additional tragedy.”