Woman stalked by ‘creep dressed in all black’ at NI beauty spot urges public to be vigilant

Women are being urged to remain vigilant after a female was stalked by “a creep” dressed head to toe in black at a Co Armagh beauty spot.

The incident happened at Craigavon Lakes on Saturday afternoon while the woman was out walking with her dog.

At around 4pm she encountered the man who was also wearing a baseball cap and white stripes on a black mountain bike.

The 40-year-old woman took to social media to recall how the man passed her before slowing “looking me up and down like a piece of meat”.

She claims the cyclist engaged in the same behaviour twice within a short time and she began to “freak out” after he kept “glaring” at her.

“I quickened my pace, went up over the bridge steps but was in an isolated part of the lake travelling back to the leisure centre on a gravel path with bushes on the right and lake to my left, but it continued,” she wrote online.

“He came again then started to follow me at a creep on his bike.

“I couldn’t see him, so tried to calm myself and slowed my pace, got my phone out, and walked for about five minutes, not having seen anyone, and inside wishing – hoping – for another person. I thought he was gone.”

A few minutes later she turned around after hearing a noise and saw the man behind her.

“Out of the bushes he had got off his bike,” she said.

“Must have cycled around and came out through the trees and bushes and was creeping along with his bike in the bushes haunched over.

“When I happened to turn and see him I didn’t know what to do, so I shouted for him to ‘bugger off and leave me alone’.

"There was no one around to hear.

"I yelled ‘f*** off, leave me alone I’m calling the police’ as I held the phone to my ear.

"He dropped to the ground and pretended to tie his lace.

"I quickened my pace and walked really fast and he got up to follow again.”

The avid walker said she has “never felt this scared and intimidated” especially in a place she considered to be a safe place.

“As I reached a corner out of his sight I started to sprint as fast as I could whilst I called the police in a panic,” the woman added.

She praised the emergency service dispatcher who supported her through the ordeal and provided reassurance.

“Finally I came across a lovely couple who I could have kissed when I saw them,” the woman said.

"They walked me back to the centre where PSNI were waiting.

"I was so scared and in a state of shock.”

The social media user said the purpose of the post is to tell people not to be scared and to call the police if they are in a similar situation.

"If you feel threatened, do not hesitate to phone them,” she said.

"I know everyone has a different situation but I’m scared for other girls walking alone or running alone around the lake.”

The woman also praised the PSNI for treating her with “dignity, concern and kindness” and taking her call seriously – even though she acknowledged the culprit may never be caught.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report from a woman concerned a man may have been following her while she walked her dog on Saturday 17 June.

“Police attended and spoke with the woman offering advice and guidance. No criminal offences were detected.”