Woman subjected to serious sexual assault in Belfast city centre

The PSNI is investigating a serious sexual assault of woman in Belfast city centre during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident is reported to have taken place in the Donegall Quay/Queen’s Bridge area between 12.45am and 2.30am.

A police spokesperson said a 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the incident.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone with information, or anyone who noticed a man walking in the company of female,” they added.

"The man is described as being around 6 foot tall, wearing a black leather jacket, ripped black trousers and a bright green and black t-shirt. The female is described as wearing a white dress with black spots.”

They continued: “We would also like to speak with another couple – a man and a woman – who were in a car and who stopped and spoke with the female. We believe they may have information that could assist our enquiries.

“Please call 101, quoting reference number 230 of 28/08/21.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org