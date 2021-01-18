Woman sustains black eye in attempted Armagh hijacking

The PSNI issued the appeal on Monday.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following an attempted hijacking in Armagh on Sunday.

Officers say a man flagged down a car in the Tullysaran Road area at approximately 4.45pm and asked the woman driver for directions.

He then opened the door of the car and assaulted the driver.

The woman was able to make off from the scene in her car, a blue Peugeot 307.

She sustained facial injuries, including a black eye.

A 29 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted hijacking and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed this incident or has information that could assist with their investigation to contact police in Armagh on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1030 17/01/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/