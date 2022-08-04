Woman sustains serious injury after being attacked by three men in Portrush

A woman has sustained a serious injury after being attacked by three men in Portrush on Tuesday evening.

The PSNI said the woman was “set upon” and assaulted by the men in the Ballywillin Road area of the town sometime between midnight and 1am.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “The woman sustained a serious injury during the attack.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have dash-cam/CCTV footage, or to anyone who saw a small dark blue van in the area, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 903 of 03/08/22.”

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”