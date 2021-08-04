Woman swimmer dies in seaside village tragedy

Accident has left Carnlough numb, says local Sinn Fein councillor

Carnlough Co Antrim where a woman sadly died after getting into difficulties while swimming

McAuley Multimedia 4 August 2021. The scene in Carnlough Co Antrim where a woman sadly died after getting into difficulties while swimming on Carnlough Beach.

A Co Antrim seaside village is in shock over the death of a woman who got into difficulties while swimming.

She was pronounced dead at the scene in Carnlough, according to witnesses.

Emergency services were called to the tragedy in the Bay Road area of the village yesterday afternoon.

Teams from the RNLI, HM Coastguard, the PSNI, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) and the Air Ambulance all attended.

Carnlough Sinn Fein councillor James McKeown said the village had been left numb.

“The emergency services were very quickly on the scene,” he added.

“We had the police, an ambulance and helicopter out, but as far as I know, she was pronounced dead at the scene after a considerable bit of work had been carried out to try and revive her.

“The village is very quiet and it has obviously shocked a lot of people.

“I don’t remember the last time something like this happened on Carnlough beach.

“The prayers and thoughts of everyone in the village are with the family.”

Mr McKeown also warned swimmers to take care when in the water.

“It looks inviting. I passed the beach this morning and it was beautiful. There were people on it early,” he added.

“With regard to the water, there is always a danger and I would encourage people to possibly think twice about going into it if they have health problems or anything like that and to always take extra care.”

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council sent his condolences to the woman’s family.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened by the terrible tragedy in Carnlough today,” said William McCaughey.

“I want to thank all the emergency services who were involved in this tragic incident, for their efforts in trying to save the lady’s life, and I want to pay tribute to their heroic actions.

“On behalf of all the citizens of Mid and East Antrim Borough, I offer my sincere condolences to her family and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

The NIAS said: “[We] received a 999 call at 13.35 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, following reports of an incident in the Bay Road area of Carnlough.

“The NIAS despatched one emergency crew to the scene.

“The charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew on board, was also tasked to the incident.

“No one was taken from the scene.”

A spokesperson for the RNLI added: “Volunteer lifeboat crew at Red Bay RNLI launched their inshore lifeboat at 1.35pm to a report of a swimmer in difficulty at Carnlough in Co Antrim.

“The request to launch was made by the Belfast Coastguard.

“Lifeboat crew launched immediately and, following their arrival on the scene, they assisted members of the fire service with casualty care.

“The NIAS was also in attendance, along with other emergency services.” We have no further information.”

This PSNI was unable to confirm any additional details surrounding the incident.

Speaking yesterday evening, a spokesman for the force said: “Police, along with colleagues from other emergency services, are this afternoon in attendance at the scene of an incident in the Bay Road area of Carnlough.

“There are no further details at present.”