Woman taken to hospital after 'altercation' in Belfast city centre

The incident took place in Donegall Place. Credit: Google

A 27-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after an "altercation" in Belfast city centre on Thursday afternoon.

Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police said they are investigating a report of an assault in the Donegall Place area shortly before 1.30pm.

It was reported that two men and two women were involved in an "altercation".

A 23-year-old man received laceration injuries to his hand and face but declined medical attention.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing for information or anyone with footage of the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 825 17/10/19," Sergeant Beacom said.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”