Woman taken to hospital after being ‘attacked with claw hammer’ in west Belfast

Police probe two aggravated burglaries in space of 90 minutes

A woman was taken to hospital after a suspected hammer attack by two armed men in Belfast.

It was one of two aggravated burglaries in the west of the city in the early hours of Saturday morning.

In the other incident, two armed men threatened a man who was asleep with his young child.

The incidents were reported within 90 minutes of each other, in the Carnmore Place and Whiterock Road areas.

Police said it was “a terrifying ordeal” for the victims.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Police received a call just after 12.30am from a man in the Carnmore Place area, who reported that he had been asleep in bed with his young child when two armed men entered his home.

“They threatened him before leaving again when they appeared to realise that they were at the wrong address.

“A further report was then received from nearby Whiterock Road just after 2am, from a woman who stated that she had been assaulted by two armed men who demanded money from her before making off on foot.

“The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to head injuries, caused by what she believed was a claw hammer. At this time, we await a medical update on the severity of these injuries.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for the victims. One of the men was armed with a hammer or hatchet, while the second appeared to be holding a firearm.

“They are described as wearing dark clothing with ski masks, baseball caps and gloves. Both men had Belfast accents.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time these incidents took place, or who may have captured CCTV or doorbell camera footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 47 of 26/08/2023.”

Information can also be provided online at psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.