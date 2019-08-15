Woman taken to hospital after Belfast mugging - two men arrested

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment after being robbed in Belfast city centre on Wednesday evening.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including robbery and handling stolen goods after the incident in the Alfred Street area on Wednesday evening.

Just after 11.15pm, police received a report that two men, one wearing a grey tracksuit, had knocked a woman to the ground, stealing her handbag, in Alfred Street.

During the incident the woman sustained a cut to her head and was brought to hospital for medical attention.

Local police, guided by CCTV operators located two suspects nearby.

The two men were stopped by a police dog unit and subsequently arrested. They are both in custody helping police with their enquiries.

Sergeant Darren Meharg appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident to contact police at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 2115 of 14 August 2019," he said.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”