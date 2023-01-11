Woman taken to hospital after Belfast stabbing – man held on attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A woman has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Belfast on Tuesday evening.

The victim suffered lacerations to her legs according to police.

A man in his twenties has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “It was reported at around 10.40pm that a woman had been stabbed in the North Queen Street area. The victim suffered lacerations to her legs and was taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.”

“A short time later, a man, aged in his twenties, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.”

Police say an investigation is underway and are appealing for witnesses to contact 101 with information.