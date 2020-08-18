Woman taken to hospital after crash with PSNI vehicle sends car through shop window

Emergency services at the scene of an RTC on the Andersonstown Road in west Belfast on August 18th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for INM)

A woman has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital after a collision with a PSNI Land Rover sent her car through the front of a charity shop in west Belfast on Tuesday.

The collision occurred on the Andersonstown Road at around 4.50pm.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) but her injuries were not believed to be serious. It is understood police were responding to an emergency call when the collision between the woman’s Kia Sportage and the Land Rover took place.

The black Kia Sportage mounted the footpath and crashed into the front of the Action Cancer charity shop.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire appliances to the incident and cut the woman out of the vehicle as a precaution.

A spokesperson for the NIAS stated that they received a call at 4.50pm and sent two emergency crews and one rapid response vehicle. One patient was then taken from the vehicle to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

A spokesperson for the PSNI stated: “A woman believed to be in her 40s has been taken to hospital following a collision between a PSNI Land Rover and a Kia Sportage on the Andersonstown Road at around 4.50pm this afternoon.

“Following the collision between the two vehicles, the Kia struck the front of a nearby charity shop. The woman’s injuries are not thought to be serious.”

Sinn Fein MLA Alex Maskey explained that he was informed by the police that the woman had to be cut from the vehicle on health and safety grounds but didn’t sustain any serious injuries.

“The police were driving down the road responding to an emergency call and they hit a vehicle,” he stated. “At that time they weren’t sure if the car had been stationary or whether it had come into the bus lane.”