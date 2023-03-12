Woman taken to hospital by air ambulance after north Belfast incident

Emergency services at the scene of an incident on the Cliftonville road in north Belfast on March 12th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

The PSNI has said a woman was taken to hospital in an air ambulance following a concern for safety on the Cliftonville Road in north Belfast.

Police closed the road for a short period of time as the fire and ambulance services attended the scene.

The charity air ambulance landed at Cliftonville FC’s nearby Solitude stadium to assist during the incident.

The cordon has since been reduced with police focusing on a single property.

The PSNI said officers responded to a report of “concern for the safety” of a woman in the Cliftonville Road area of north Belfast this afternoon, Sunday, March 12.

“The woman was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for treatment,” a police spokesperson added.