Woman taken to hospital following Glider collision in Belfast

Police said they attended the scene of a collision involving a Glider.

A woman has been taken to hospital following an incident involving a Glider in Belfast.

Emergency crews attended the scene on Donegal Square West/Howard Street in the city centre at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing the injured person being treated at the scene before being taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance.

It’s understood the casualty was on foot when the incident happened.

The patient’s condition is not known.

Police have appealed for information.

"Officers attended the scene and a woman was taken to hospital by NI Ambulance Service following the collision with a Glider bus around 2.30pm,” a spokesperson said.

“Anyone with any information or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 1187 31/05/23.”