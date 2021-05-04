Woman taken to hospital following one-vehicle road collision in Lurgan

Police at scene of incident on Banbridge Road in Lurgan Credit: Roleen Conn

A woman has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Banbridge Road area of Lurgan on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at around 9am between the Banbridge Road and Carrick Vale area.

Police said the teenage pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.

They added her injuries are not believed to be serious at this time.

In a statement they added: “Anyone who witnessed what happened or has dashcam footage of the incident should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 296 of 4/5/21.”