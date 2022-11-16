Woman taken to hospital following three vehicle Westlink crash

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash on the Westlink in Belfast on Wednesday morning.

Police attended the scene of a three-vehicle crash just after the Clifton Street on slip towards York Street.

The crash led to significant delays on the road across the morning with knock-on delays still impacting on traffic.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a three vehicle road traffic collision on the Westlink today, Wednesday 16th November, at 10.30am. A woman was taken to hospital for treatment.”