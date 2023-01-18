Woman taken to hospital with ‘substantial’ facial injuries after being attacked during jewellers robbery in Co Antrim

A man has been arrested following a robbery at a jewellers in Newtownabbey during which a female worker was assaulted before being taken to hospital with facial injuries.

The attacker entered the commercial premises at a shopping centre on the Longwood Road on Tuesday and asked to see a ring.

He then snatched the item and attacked the woman assisting him.

The victim was taken to hospital with “substantial” face injuries.

PSNI Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “The 26-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault.

"He remains in custody at this time, assisting police with enquiries.

“Our investigation continues and we would reiterate our appeal to anyone who has any information or who witnessed the robbery, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 386 of 10/01/23.”