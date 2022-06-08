Woman taken to Royal Victoria Hospital following three vehicle Ballymena crash

Scene of the crash as a woman taken to hospital Credit: Front Page Bar ballymena Facebook

Emergency services including the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland are in attendance at a crash in Ballymena on Wednesday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has confirmed a woman involved in the incident has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The incident happened at the junction between Raceview Road and Woodside Road, opposite the Eaton Park Rugby Football Club grounds.

The area is currently closed with the PSNI at the scene and it is reported there are traffic delays in the area.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

A spokesperson from NIAS said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 12.06 on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 following reports of an incident on the Woodside Road area.

"Ballymena NIAS despatched one Emergency Crew and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also tasked to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a three vehicle road traffic collision on the Raceview Road in Ballymena shortly after midday on Wednesday 8th June.

"One woman has been taken to hospital for treatment to a leg injury and the road remains open. Enquiries are ongoing.”