Woman thanks NI ‘doggy community’ for reuniting her with beloved Coco after dog went missing on Cavehill

A woman from Scotland reunited with her dog which went missing in the Cavehill area of Belfast has thanked people who carried out searches.

A data camera and thermal drone had been used in searches for the pet spaniel Coco which had gone missing at Cavehill on Wednesday.

They ventured for a walk up the popular Cavehill mountain in north Belfast on Wednesday afternoon, but after being frightened by another dog, the female dog ran off and had not been seen since.

But in an update Coco’s delighted owner said: “Coco has been secured and is now reunited with her family. She decided she’d had enough of hide and seek and made her way to a house in the Kilcoole Gardens area before being secured in a garden.

“Coco is absolutely fine, she decided she loved Cavehill and the Northern Ireland doggy community so much she wanted to stay for a few days.

“We’d like to personally thank each and every single one of you who trekked those hills, searching for a little dog you’d never met, a family you never met, all because you wanted to make a difference, it really is touching so thank you.

“We will post a further update on Coco later but she has a Stenaline to catch to be with the rest of her family for Christmas.”

The Lost Paws NI Facebook page has helped to spread the word and organise search parties throughout, along with K9 Walker, PlayforStrays and Elevated Imaging Systems.

Lost Paws NI told the Belfast Telegraph: “We are just delighted that once again, the Northern Ireland Dog community got behind a dog in need, we met people up there at 11pm-midnight in the freezing fog asking how they could help, where to search and what they could do, the night before it was 1am in gale force winds.

“Thermal searches took place daily, but there are areas on that cave that are fully dependent on ground searching.”