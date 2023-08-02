Woman threatened by masked men with ‘firearm’ at Belfast apartment complex

Police are investigating reports that a woman was threatened by men armed with a suspected firearm at a Belfast apartment complex.

Officers received a report of an altercation inside a flat in the St George’s Harbour area of Belfast shortly before 5.40am on Wednesday.

After threatening the woman, the two masked men made off with a sum of cash and a watch.

Two mobile phones were also taken from two men who were inside the property.

Police said the incident was being treated as an aggravated burglary. They have asked witnesses to come forward.

The complex, which overlooks the River Lagan, was built in 1998.

There are around 60 apartments in the complex.

Residents reported hearing a commotion shortly before 6am on Wednesday.

A PSNI car was seen in the complex as officers carried out inquiries.

One resident told the Belfast Telegraph that there was shock and alarm at the incident.

Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “It was reported two masked men had entered the property demanding money.

“One of the men was armed with a suspected firearm. He threatened a woman inside the flat with the weapon and stole a sum of money from her purse and a watch.

“Two mobile phones were also taken from two men who were inside the property during the altercation. No injuries were reported.

“We are treating this report as an aggravated burglary and our investigation is underway with enquiries continuing.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.