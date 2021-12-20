Woman threatened with kitchen knife in west Belfast burglary

A female was threatened with a kitchen knife during an aggravated burglary in west Belfast on Sunday night.

The incident occurred in the Springfield Drive area between 10.15pm and 10.45pm.

It was reported that a male had entered the property and ordered the woman to phone a taxi for him before threatening her with what is believed to have been a kitchen knife.

He demanded she hand over the money in her purse before he made off on foot with a sum of cash.

The male is described as being of a short stocky build, approximately 5’5” in height, with short ginger hair and stubble, blue eyes, and was wearing navy coloured bottoms, hoodie, and trainers. He spoke with a Belfast accent.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity, or has any information which could assist, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 55 of 20/12/21.”