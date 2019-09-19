Woman threatened with knife during Belfast shop robbery

Two masked men armed with a knife have threatened a female staff member during a burglary at a shop on Twaddell Avenue in north Belfast.

It happened shortly before 6.30pm on Wednesday evening.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: "The men threatened a female member of staff during the incident and made off with a sum of money and a quantity of cigarettes.

"The staff member was not injured during the incident but left badly shaken. The men are believed to have made off towards the Crumlin Road area following the incident.

"The man armed with the white handled knife is described as wearing a dark coloured hooded top, blue jeans and grey and white trainers. The second male is described as wearing a blue hooded, zip-up style top with a white circular design. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms with grey stripes, black and white trainers and carrying a dark coloured rucksack.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1671 18/09/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."