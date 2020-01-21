Woman threatened with knife during 'horrific' burglary in Downpatrick

A woman has been left badly shaken after being threatened with a knife during a "horrific" aggravated burglary in Downpatrick.

Police were called to an ongoing burglary at a home in the Ballintogher Road area at around 6.10am when two men, one armed with a knife and the other armed with a metal pole, had entered the house.

The suspect brandishing the knife pushed a woman in the house onto a sofa and waved the knife at her in a threatening manner.

A set of car keys were taken during the ordeal and the suspects made off in a black Ford Ka which was later found abandoned in the Saul Brae area of Downpatrick. A sum of money was also stolen.

Inspector McGrattan said: "This was a horrific ordeal for the three occupants of the house. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but the occupants have understandably been left badly shaken by what must have been a traumatic ordeal.

"This took place in their home, somewhere they rightly deserve to feel safe.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the Ballintogher Road area between 6am and 6:15am yesterday and saw any suspicious activity, including two males matching the descriptions of the suspects, or who believes they may have seen a black Ford Ka in the area, to get in touch."

The suspect who was armed with the metal pole was around 5'10'' tall, around 20-years-old and wore a hooded top that covered his jaw and had brown hair and blue eyes.

The man brandishing the knife is thought to be between 30 and 35-years old, described as being 'heavy set' and approximately 6' tall. He had a pale complexion and wore a grey hooded top.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of offences including aggravated burglary with intent to steal, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, burglary with intent to steal, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and robbery.

He remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 179 of 20/01/20.