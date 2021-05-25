Woman threatened with knife during Newry robbery

A female staff member at a supermarket in the Hill Street area of Newry was threatened with a knife during an armed robbery on Tuesday morning.

The incident is believed to have happened at around 8.20am.

Police said a man armed with a knife entered the premises and used the weapon to threaten a female member of staff.

The man escaped with a sum of money from the till, before fleeing the scene on foot in the direction of the Town Hall, in the Bank Parade area of the city.

The police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Newry and Armagh SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said: “I’ve spoken to the police superintendant about the daylight robbery that took place on Hill Street this morning. A robber with a ten inch knife blade held the store up and emptied the till.

"Nobody hurt thankfully but the shop assistant is badly shook up as you can imagine. I hope police will be able to make an arrest soon. My thoughts are with the shop assistant and the business owner.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This was a terrifying experience for the member of staff, who was thankfully not injured, and I am appealing for anyone with information, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 294 of 25/05/21.

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.”