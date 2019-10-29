Woman threatened with knife in Dungannon filling station robbery

A woman was threatened with a knife during a robbery at a filling station in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

The woman had left her workplace in the Beech Valley area at around 8.05pm, on Monday, when a man approached her vehicle and opened the passenger side door.

He was brandishing a knife and demanded money. The woman screamed and he then ran off.

Police described the suspect as being approximately 5' 6'' tall, spoke with a local accent and of a slight build. It's reported he wore a grey hooded top with the hood pulled up.

It's believed he may have been accompanied by another man.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said it was a "frightening experience" for the woman.

"Thankfully, she was not physically injured, but she has understandably been left shaken by this despicable act," he said.

“I want to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area around this time last night, and who believes they saw a male matching the description of the suspect to get in touch. I would also ask anyone who has information they may believe would assist our investigation to call detectives on 101, quoting reference 1833 of 28/10/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."