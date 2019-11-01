Woman threatened with knife in west Belfast hijacking

A man threatened a woman with a knife and ordered her out of her parked car in a hijacking in west Belfast on Thursday.

It happened on Sorella Street shortly after 5pm when the woman was sitting in her white Audi and was preparing to drive off.

The man threatened her with a knife and ordered her out of the car before driving off. The woman was left shaken following the incident but did not sustain any physical injuries.

The car was located by police at around 5.30pm at Cluain Mor Drive. The man was described as being around 40 years old, approximately 5’8” tall with receding dark hair and a local accent. He was wearing a dark coloured anorak and dark trousers.

Detectives would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or who saw the white Audi travelling between Sorella Street and Cluain Mor Drive between 5pm and 5.30pm to contact them at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1457 31/10/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.