Woman thrown from car during Belfast hijacking

The incident happened on Ormeau Road near the junction with Fitzroy Avenue.

A woman was thrown to the ground as her car was hijacked during an incident on Ormeau Road in Belfast on Thursday night.

Police are investigating the incident which took place shortly before midnight as the woman was getting out of her car outside a takeaway near Fitzroy Avenue.

She was approached by a man who threw her to the ground and got into her car, a Fiat 500, before taking off toward the city at speed.

Were you the victim of this hijacking? Contact newseditor@belfasttelegraph.co.uk

The car was found shortly before 3am in the street at Fairhill Park in north Belfast. It has been taken for examination.

The woman sustained cuts and bruising as a result of the incident.

SDLP councillor for the area Gary McKeown said he's concerned after the "shocking and upsetting" incident. He said his thoughts are with the woman.

"People need to be able to go about their daily business without fear of becoming victims of incidents like this, and I would urge anyone with any information to please make contact with the PSNI or Crimestoppers," he said.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Miskelly said: "Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with our investigation, is asked to call detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 6 10/07/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."