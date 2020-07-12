Woman tied up in bathroom in 'terrifying' Northern Ireland burglary

It happened shortly after midnight when the woman was upstairs in her home on Whitepark Road. She heard voices downstairs and shortly afterwards, the door of the room she was in was forced open by two masked men. Police received a report at around 12:50am this morning about the incident, which occurred around 12:15am.

The woman was ordered to hand over money and jewellery before she was forced into the bathroom, where her wrists were tied. She was ordered to stay there and not to raise the alarm. The men left the house after taking items from her bedroom and her handbag.One of the men is described as being approximately six foot tall and well-built and thought to be aged about 34 years old. The second male is described as being approximately 5' 8'' tall and of a medium build. Both men had their faces covered and are both described as having accents not thought to be local to the area. Detective Sergeant Wallace said: "This has been an terrifying ordeal for the victim. This despicable and cowardly crime occurred in her home, somewhere where she rightly deserves to feel safe. "We are continuing with our enquiries this morning and I would urge anyone who has any information about this crime to please tell us by calling our detectives in Coleraine on 101, and quoting reference number 170 of 12/07/20." A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org