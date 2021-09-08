Woman was freed from public toilet

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service freed a woman from a toilet block

Firefighters had to be called to rescue a woman stuck in a portable toilet at Brown’s Bay in Islandmagee during the summer, it has emerged.

The incident occurred on a weekend evening at a toilet unit in the car park.

A crew from Whitehead Fire Station attended the incident on the evening of July 24.

A spokesperson for NI Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to a reports of a woman stuck in a container toilet. Firefighters used hydraulic spreading equipment to rescue the woman.”

NIFRS was alerted at 8.31pm and the woman was freed from the unit 23 minutes later.

The council-owned toilet block at Brown’s Bay car park has been demolished and a block of portable toilets is currently in operation.

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “Council plan to replace the portable facilities, subject to available funding, in line with the shared Council and community vision for the area.

"Council have currently submitted a funding application for this.”