Woman was left 'dumbfounded and so disappointed' by the way police and prosecutors dealt with her rape claim

Lucy Monaghan said she was ‘baffled’by the decision not to charge anyone

Prosecutors in Northern Ireland have denied "victim blaming" after a woman who alleged she had been raped was told that her reported "flirting" beforehand would make it hard to win a conviction in court.

Despite her own case not going to court, a "disappointed" Lucy Monaghan urged anyone who had been the victim of an attack to report the matter to police.

"The bravery that you'll accomplish within yourself in coming forward will hopefully contribute to your recovery in the end," she told the BBC.

The Police Ombudsman found a number of faults with the investigation of Ms Monaghan's case and the PSNI admitted there had been shortcomings.

Ms Monaghan, who waived her right to anonymity, said she was out one night and met someone she knew. She went to a house and was sick and passed out for around eight hours. She reported to police she was attacked during that time.

The 31-year-old said she was left "baffled" by the decision not to charge anyone and asked for it to be reconsidered. She later found out police had not sent information - such as her full interview with police, social media messages and medical reports - to prosecutors.

The investigating officer had also not obtained witness statements. The officer was later disciplined, although the PPS said the decision not to prosecute was subsequently correct based on all the evidence available and after taking independent advice.

Ms Monaghan told the BBC: "I wasn't even angry, I was sad and hurt and crippled at the attack against me, the physical attack, but I was so dumbfounded and I just felt so disappointed in how I'd been dealt with by both the PSNI and the PPS, especially when they didn't have enough information."

The Head of the PSNI Public Protection Branch, Detective Chief Superintendent Paula Hilman, said they understood the "enormous physical and emotional impact rape can have on a person but can provide reassurance that all allegations of sexual crime are taken seriously".

She added trained detectives take specialist training in order to be able to deal effectively with investigations.

"We know how difficult it can be for someone to report a sexual crime but we can assure anyone coming forward that they will be listened to, respected, treated sensitively, and have their report thoroughly investigated," she said.

Ms Monaghan also said a letter from the PPS explaining one of the reasons for not taking the matter to court was because witnesses said she had been "flirting" with her alleged attacker before the incident and appeared in "very good form" afterwards.

The letter stated this would "likely to suggest to the court that you had consented to what took place in the bedroom".

Ms Monaghan said she felt the correspondence amounted to "victim blaming", something the PPS said it disagreed with.

It said "myths, stereotypes and so-called 'victim blaming' play no part in PPS decision-making".

The PPS accepted the letter could have been worded better and was not intended to place any blame. It said the use of the term "flirting" was "used to highlight the evidential difficulty in proving beyond all reasonable doubt that an offence occurred".

"The written reference to the term 'flirting' in this case was not in any way intended to assert that flirting before, or after, a sexual act indicates likely or actual consent to that act. The word was used because it is the description given by two witnesses of their observations," the PPS said.

Prosecutors said the decision not to prosecute was correct following three reviews of the case. It's understood the PPS paid £20,000 of Ms Monaghan's legal costs.

The PPS has taken "significant steps" to enhance its service to victims and witnesses in recent years, it said.

Senior assistant director Marianne O'Kane said a number of serious matters raised by Lucy had been considered "carefully at a senior level".

She said the organisation was working to implement the reforms recommended by a major review into how the justice system handles such cases. She also said there was a low rate of complaint from complainants of sexual offences.

"We understand that going through the criminal justice system can be difficult for victims who show such bravery in coming forward. It is disappointing that Ms Monaghan felt let down by the PPS," she said.