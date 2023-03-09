Woman who died after M2 crash was ‘devoted nana’

Funeral details for a woman who died following a road traffic collision on the M2 on Sunday have been announced.

Jenny Dunlop (59) was seriously injured in the crash, which involved four vehicles on the M2 southbound close the Sandyknowes junction in Newtownabbey.

She was later taken to hospital but has since passed away from her injuries.

A post from Ballynahinch funeral directors Norman McBriar and Son said she died “peacefully surrounded by love”.

“Adored and much loved mother of Matthew, Rebekah, Peter and Susanna, loving mother-in-law of Cheryl and devoted nana to Charlotte and Jacob,” the notice reads.

"Dearly loved daughter of Thelma and the late Larry, cherished sister of Roger, Heather-Joy and Jonathan and a dear auntie to all her nieces and nephews.”

Her funeral will take place in Stranmillis Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Monday 13th March followed by a committal at Ballylesson Parish Churchyard.

Police alongside other emergency services attended to the scene involving Ms Dunlop shortly after 9.20pm. Parts of the road remained closed for a number of hours.

A police spokesperson said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision on Sunday evening or to anyone who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries to get in touch.

“I am also appealing to the driver of a dark coloured saloon taxi who we believe was in the area at the time of the collision travelling towards Belfast to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1663 05/03/23.”